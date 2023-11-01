Tiger sighted in Perak village – humour, not fear, ensues

Kampar Information Department has deployed a van with a loudhailer mounted on its roof around the village to alert residents of the dos and don’ts.

After a tiger was spotted on Oct 22 in a rural village in Perak, Malaysians racked their brains for jokes rather than safety precautions.

“The price of chickens now is expensive,” said a TikTok commentator, referencing to the Malaysian government’s decision end subsidies and price controls on chicken from Nov 1.

“The tiger could not afford to buy them, that’s why it has to look for free ones.”

“Please dress the livestock in safety jackets to avoid being attacked by the tiger,” wrote another user on TikTok, while some said they should send the country’s ministers and their exes to the area.

Hilarious responses were provided on the question of what to do if one comes face-to-face with the feline.

“What else to do, run for your life,” wrote a netizen, while another advised that footwear like slippers should be removed for extra speed.

The tiger was sighted at Kampung Sahom in the Kampar district, about 175km from Kuala Lumpur. The village, dotted with wooden and concrete single-storey houses, is near a forest reserve.

Kampar Information Department has deployed a van with a loudhailer mounted on its roof to go around the village telling residents the dos and don’ts, such as keeping their smallholdings tidy and ensuring livestock are kept in their pens.

Eight other nearby locations also received similar alerts.

To locate the tiger, the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has set up cameras in locations where it was spotted.

“The tiger may have wandered off while looking for food since the number of wild boars near the area has decreased due to the African swine fever outbreak,” Malay daily Kosmo quoted Perak Perhilitan chief Yusoff Shariff as saying.

The department also advised residents to follow the authorities’ instructions to ensure everyone remained safe while minimising disruptions to their daily lives.

