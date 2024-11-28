Dust-up at Yishun coffee shop over ceiling cleaning

A diner was treated to a "snowfall" while dining at a Yishun coffee shop, but not the snow he wanted.

It might not seem like the ideal time to clean a coffee shop ceiling, especially with diners present.

Yet, this is exactly what happened at a coffee shop in Block 504 Yishun Street 51 on Nov 23, prompting customer complaints.

Around 3pm, taxi driver Mr Zhu Yuan Ming, 61, was about to enjoy his noodles when he noticed a cleaner sweeping the ceiling with a broom. Dust particles were visibly falling.

“I had just purchased a bowl of noodles and was about to eat when the cleaner started sweeping the ceiling," he told Shin Min Daily News. "I thought it was very unhygienic and informed the manager.”

Coffee shop staff then cordoned off the area with plastic tape and continued cleaning. Mr Zhu subsequently reported the incident to the authorities.

Mr Wu Fu Ping, 65, who oversees cleaning operations, explained to Shin Min Daily News that the ceiling is cleaned monthly, and the area is usually cordoned off during the process.

“There aren't many people in the afternoon, so the cleaning work is carried out then," Mr Wu said, adding that on this occasion, surrounding customers remained seated, unaffected, away from the cordoned-off area.

While acknowledging the cleaners' precautions, Mr Zhu remained unconvinced.

“The dust would still spread,” he insisted, suggesting cleaning should be done after closing hours.

Other patrons interviewed by Shin Min Daily News echoed Mr Zhu's sentiment, agreeing that after-hours cleaning would be more suitable.

Mr Wu conceded that the cleaning schedule could be better but defended the current practice, citing logistical difficulties.

“The coffee shop closes at 11pm, and it would be a bit inconvenient to clean then,” he explained.