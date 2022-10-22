Tourist strips for photo at historic church in Italy

Revenge travel has been in full swing since tourism resumed with the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns in most countries this year.

And in Europe, Italy in particular, it has often looked as if visitors have been letting out some pent-up craziness this summer.

They have been caught driving a car down Rome's Spanish Steps, skinny dipping and surfing through the canals in Venice, and sunbathing topless on a war memorial.

This week, a woman was seen posing almost naked for a photoshoot on the steps of the historic cathedral of Amalfi.

Two others with her were also facing charges of "obscene acts". All three were visitors to the picturesque Amalfi Coast, CNN reported.

They were spotted on Monday morning by appalled local people. The woman stood on the steps of the cathedral, in front of its massive centuries-old door, holding up a piece of red cloth in front. She seemed to be naked otherwise.

The others, a man and a woman, seemed to be working on the photoshoot.

A local woman recorded a video clip that was shared on social media.

The cathedral, which dates back to the ninth century, is still in use.

A local website said the woman had arrived fully clothed before stripping and posing with the cloth.

Local media also reported the three had not sought permission for the photoshoot, and CNN quoted the police as saying they were English tourists who did it merely as something to remember the trip by.

Looks like they may end up with a bit more of a memory than they bargained for if they are found guilty.