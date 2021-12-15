Bromance brews in action-packed Bad And Crazy

The series is a must-watch for those who love action scenes and are anticipating the ‘fireworks’ between leads Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon.

A key attraction of upcoming crime-comedy Bad And Crazy is the bromance between leads Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon, where the pair go from being at loggerheads to fighting side-by-side for justice.

At the global online media conference on Monday (Dec 13), Wi (most recently seen in Squid Game) said: “They are stark opposites of each other but gradually, they work together and become very good teammates.”

Lee (Tale Of The Nine-Tailed) plays Ryu Su Yeol, a competent police detective with questionable ethics looking to get ahead in life who gets paired up with the maniacal yet righteous K, someone unafraid to uphold justice in a corrupt world using any means necessary.

“We were a great team together, I believe. The chemistry was great, the teamwork was great,” Lee said of Wi.

The action-packed 12-episode series also promises exhilarating scenes from Wi scrambling on a motorcycle to both leads engaging in brawl after brawl.

Lee, 40, complimented Wi as an “amazing action actor” who volunteered to do the action scenes instead of relying on a stunt double. The scenes were a “war against exhaustion”, he joked.

“Ha Joon is really good, he understood what the action team wanted from him. The biggest challenge for me was overcoming my laziness and to keep moving on the set. I did not practise much… I seem to be the one who put in the least effort here,” Lee said, drawing laughter and applause from his co-stars that included Han Ji Eun and Cha Hak Yeon.

Han takes on the role of a hot-blooded narcotics police officer, who is also Lee’s ex-girlfriend, while Cha is a junior police officer.

Lee added, more seriously: “I appeared from the beginning until the end. If you have action scenes in between, I could not afford to give my 200 percent for those scenes.”

Wi, 30, said: “Oppa (brother) had it tougher, my action scenes turned out more beautiful. I am a martial arts fan, so the martial arts techniques have helped me in action scenes.

“But the toughest part for me was the heat! Fighting while wearing a motorcycle helmet was really super hot!”

He revealed too that his personality is a total opposite from the comical K.

“So I watched many comedy TV shows and films. I’m not very funny in real life but I try to keep that aspect of my character on the set… I tried to make jokes to stay in character, I really transformed myself into K,” he said.

"I’m excited that viewers will see a new side of me."

Lee concluded: “The series is a must-watch for those who love action scenes and are anticipating the ‘fireworks’ between us. We synced so well that I often thought, we are like one person. You can trust in our bromance.”