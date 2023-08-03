Tourist’s Zombie song whips crowd into a frenzy on Kuala Lumpur street

Passers-by and even motorcyclists stopped to watch the tourist's performance.

A tourist’s spirited rendition of the 1994 hit song Zombie by The Cranberries drew a crowd in Malaysia for a spontaneous singalong that could have woken the dead.

A nearly four-minute video on TikTok shows a tourist singing with a band that was busking on a sidewalk in bustling Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur’s entertainment hub.

Many people in the crowd had their hands in the air - some took videos of the performance, while others just vibed with it and sang along.

A few motorcyclists even stopped by the side of the road to watch them rock out on the street.

There was no shortage of headbanging as the tourist belted out lines from the rousing song, setting the crowd alight.

The song Zombie was released by Irish alternative rock band The Cranberries in 1994, written by its lead singer Dolores O’Riordan about the Northern Ireland conflict that lasted about 30 years from the late 1960s to 1998.

The video, posted on Wednesday, had at least 1.9 million views and more than 150,000 likes as of Thursday night.

TikTok user Giorgio95Italiano02 commented: “This ain’t no busking. This is a whole concert vibe.”

Another user Daud Butei wrote: “Magnificent voice. I got goosebumps here.”