Two women in China say man struck them with beer bottle after they rejected his advances

Two women in Hunan, China, were allegedly assaulted when they rejected a man’s advances while having supper at an eatery on Tuesday.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the women said they were midway through their meal when a man approached them to ask for their WeChat IDs – a request they declined.

Feeling dejected, the man allegedly hit one of them on the head with a beer bottle. The glass shards also injured her companion dressed in black, who sustained cuts and scrapes on her face and neck, said a Weibo user who uploaded a video of the incident.

In a clip of the aftermath, one of the women can be seen crouching down and clutching her head in pain. Another man then rushes over to help with tissue paper to stop the bleeding.

As she’s being attended to, her friend in black wails: "Am I wrong for not giving him my WeChat ID? There is such a big wound on my jaw!"

In the same video, police can be seen apprehending the perpetrators a few metres away, while a couple of onlookers berate the man for his actions.