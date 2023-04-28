US schoolboy steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

Dillon Reeves rushes to the front to assume control of the moving bus and brings it to a halt.

A 13-year-old boy in the United States has been hailed as a hero for springing into action and taking control of his packed school bus when the driver passed out.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when Dillon Reeves was on his way home from school in Warren, Michigan, US media reported.

There were 66 other students in the bus.

At some point during the journey, the bus driver started feeling dizzy.

Surveillance footage shows her speaking into the radio, saying she was going to pull over. But before she can do so, she starts shaking and loses consciousness.

Realising what was happening, Dillon rushes to the front to assume control of the moving bus.

Students can be heard screaming as he slams on the brakes, quickly bringing the bus to a halt.

He then calls out to others on the bus to call 911.

No one was injured in the incident. The bus driver was later taken to hospital where she remains under care.

The students were put on another school bus to resume their journeys home, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent Robert Livernois said.

On Thursday, Warren Consolidated Schools school district officials praised Dillon.

Thanking Dillon for his bravery at a press conference, Mr Livernois said: “He stood up, he assessed the situation and saw that the driver had passed out. This was an extraordinary act of courage.”

The teenager, who was described by his parents Ireta and Steve Reeves as a generally quiet boy, did not speak at the event.

“Very, very proud. This is overwhelming for all of us,” Mr Reeves said. “He is very attentive to his surroundings.”