 Video of man driving against traffic in Johor goes viral, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Video of man driving against traffic in Johor goes viral

Video of man driving against traffic in Johor goes viral
The vehicle can be seen driving along the opposite lane before swerving back into the correct lane as it nears other vehicles.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Jul 13, 2024 09:27 pm

BATU PAHAT, Johor – A 46-year-old man was detained by the police in Johor after a video recording of him driving against traffic flow made the rounds on social media.

Batu Pahat acting police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the incident took place along Jalan Ayer Hitam-Kluang in the town of Batu Pahat around 5pm on July 6.

“He was driving along the road when he suddenly entered the opposite lane and continued driving despite oncoming traffic.

“The incident was captured on the dashboard camera footage of another vehicle and later posted on social media.

“Based on the video, we tracked down the suspect and detained him and his vehicle at around 3pm the next day,” Mr Shahrulanuar said in a statement.

Mr Shahrulanuar added that a urine test on the suspect revealed that the man was not under the influence of drugs.

Mr Muhammad Syafiq checking on an elderly resident at Pusat Jagaan Mahmudah Malaysia in Selangor.
World

More senior citizens abandoned at Malaysia hospitals

Related Stories

Injured Singaporean woman rescued from Mount Kinabalu

Things to note for S'poreans seeking dental works in JB

Man tries to recruit mules for banned products from M'sia

The case was investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving recklessly and dangerously, which is punishable with a jail term of not more than five years and a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,430) to RM15,000.

Mr Shahrulanuar advised road users to drive according to road rules without posing risks to others.

“Always ensure that you are in the right state of mind and physical condition before and while driving,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

#HOTNEWS Tolong Share Sampai Jumpa Kereta Mazda RS111/1111.. Anda Memandu Dalam Keadaan Merbahya #tolongsharesampaijumpa

Posted by Parit Raja Ayer Hitam on Friday, July 5, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaTRAFFIC OFFENCESJohorpolice