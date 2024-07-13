Video of man driving against traffic in Johor goes viral

The vehicle can be seen driving along the opposite lane before swerving back into the correct lane as it nears other vehicles.

BATU PAHAT, Johor – A 46-year-old man was detained by the police in Johor after a video recording of him driving against traffic flow made the rounds on social media.

Batu Pahat acting police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the incident took place along Jalan Ayer Hitam-Kluang in the town of Batu Pahat around 5pm on July 6.

“He was driving along the road when he suddenly entered the opposite lane and continued driving despite oncoming traffic.

“The incident was captured on the dashboard camera footage of another vehicle and later posted on social media.

“Based on the video, we tracked down the suspect and detained him and his vehicle at around 3pm the next day,” Mr Shahrulanuar said in a statement.

Mr Shahrulanuar added that a urine test on the suspect revealed that the man was not under the influence of drugs.

The case was investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving recklessly and dangerously, which is punishable with a jail term of not more than five years and a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,430) to RM15,000.

Mr Shahrulanuar advised road users to drive according to road rules without posing risks to others.

“Always ensure that you are in the right state of mind and physical condition before and while driving,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK