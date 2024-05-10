Video shows molotov cocktail thrown outside KL nightclub

A molotov cocktail being thrown outside a nightclub near Jalan Yap Kwan Seng in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR – A video is being circulated on social media and WhatsApp of a molotov cocktail being thrown outside a nightclub near Jalan Yap Kwan Seng.

The video shows at least four men on motorcycles that had parked alongside the road before the alleged incident took place.

The video believed to be from closed circuit television (CCTV) footage shows one of the men, a pillion, getting off a motorcycle before approaching the rider.

He is then seen clutching an object and hurling it at a building before a fire ignites.

The pillion rider of the other motorcycle also follows suit and is seen throwing another molotov cocktail shortly after.

A time stamp on the footage shows that it was recorded at around 2.20am on May 9.

When contacted, Dang Wangi Deputy OCPD Supt Nazron Abd Yusof confirmed the case.

“We have received a report on the incident and have opened investigations for mischief by fire.

“Investigations are ongoing. Based on the CCTV footage, the time of the incident shows as 2.18am, but the exact time of the incident is still under investigation,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK