 Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie Uncharted over South China Sea map, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie Uncharted over South China Sea map

Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie Uncharted over South China Sea map
Actors Mark Wahlberg (left) and Tom Holland star in the film Uncharted.PHOTO: SONY PICTURES
Mar 12, 2022 10:00 pm

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam has banned Sony's action movie Uncharted from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday (March 12).

The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Uncharted, an action and adventure film based on a video game series about treasure hunting, stars Tom Holland and was due to hit cinemas nationwide on March 18.

"The film was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line," state-run Vietnam News Agency reported, citing Mr Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.

Vietnam pulled DreamWorks' animated film Abominable from cinemas in 2019 and ordered Netflix in 2021 to remove some episodes of the Pine Gap series over the same issue.

Hanoi this week protested twice over military exercises by China and Taiwan in what it describes as its exclusive economic zone, and demanded they respect Vietnam's sovereignty and legitimate rights at sea.

Vietnamese woman loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend's betrayal
World

Woman loses 30kg in 4 mths after bf's betrayal

Related Stories

Resolute Thais get past Vietnam, set up final clash with Indonesia

Thailand get upperhand over Vietnam, thanks to Chanathip's double

Suzuki Cup: Vietnam claim handy 3-0 win over Malaysia

UNCHARTED - Official Trailer (HD)

More On This Topic
Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion
First Arabic film by Netflix stirs fierce morality debate

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

VietnamMoviesSouth China Sea