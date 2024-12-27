New Zealand star Bosson calls it a day

A delighted Opie Bosson bringing back to scale the Bruce Marsh-trained Race Ahead after landing one of his career highlights in Singapore, the 2010 Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby, which was then run over 2,000 metres.

AUCKLAND - Opie Bosson has pulled the pin on his illustrious riding career at the age of 44, just one win short of 100 Group 1 victories.

The two-time New Zealand champion jockey took to social media on Dec 27 to announce that he would be hanging up his saddle, effective immediately.

“Some personal news: I’m retiring from riding today,” Bosson posted on X. “Thanks to all the owners, trainers and public who have supported me over the past 30 years.

“I’ve had an incredibly rewarding career but the time is right for me to move on. Great horses, lifelong friends, forever memories.”

The heavyweight jockey’s career stretches back to the mid-1990s.

His first win came aboard Fairlie Airlie at Ashwood Park in 1995, while he went on to win 2,145 more races, the last of which was his victory aboard Damask Rose at Te Rapa on Dec 14.

Among his feature wins was the 2015 Caulfield Cup aboard Mongolian Khan, his biggest win in Australia. He also won the Australian Derby with the same horse.

Bosson was also aboard at nine of the 10 Group 1 wins posted by champion sprinting mare Imperatriz, whom he called the best he had ridden in his career.

“My association with Imperatriz was the highlight of my career. Horses like that don’t come along every day and to be involved in her big wins in Melbourne is something I’ll never forget,” said Bosson to Love Racing NZ.

“Once she retired, it became a lot harder for me to keep going. She probably kept me going really.

“It’s just the right time to hang up my boots now. I feel I’ve given all I had to give.”

His final Group 1 win came on Dec 7 with Ladies Man in the Mufhasa Classic at Trentham.

In 2023, he was inducted into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame, the same year he was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his contribution to the thoroughbred industry.

Bosson is no stranger to Singapore racing as he made his mark at both Bukit Timah and Kranji.

He first came as an apprentice in May 1998, bagging three wins from 18 rides. He then returned as a senior jockey in March 2000 over two days during the inaugural Singapore Airlines International Cup weekend, riding two placings.

It was at his next three stints (2007, 2010 and 2012) as a full-fledged licensed jockey that Bosson etched a bigger impression with local racegoers.

He notched 30 winners, the highlights being the 2007 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup with Recast and the 2010 Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby with Race Ahead. Both wins were for fellow Kiwis, the late nine-time Singapore champion trainer Laurie Laxon and Bruce Marsh respectively.

Bosson rode two more Group winners at his last visit in 2012, Marsh’s Gingerbread Man in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup and Flying Fulton in the Group 3 Polytrack Mile Championship for another Kiwi, four-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker.

In Singapore as in New Zealand, he was often clad in the famous tangerine silks of the all-conquering Te Akau Stable of David Ellis.

Besides Imperatriz, other champions he rode to countless feature wins for the powerhouse owner were Darci Brahma, King’s Chapel and Te Akau Shark, to name a few.

“Opie established himself as world-class, especially the way he rode Imperatriz. He’s been a massive part of our stable,” said Ellis.

“He’s had to battle weight problems throughout his career and for him to keep going as long as he did and with the success is a real credit to him. He’s been a great friend and we’ll never forget the success we’ve had together.” SKY RACING WORLD