Dec 28 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(9) OASIS’ dam Welwitschia was very good. She can win on debut.

(1) GREEN SAPPHIRE has run well in all her three starts. Second in last two, she can go one better.

(10) RING A LING was not disgraced on debut but is returning from a lengthy break.

(4) BILINGUAL is knocking hard at the door. Can contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) MUSIC OF THE NIGHT and (8) GOOD FOR YOU would have come on after smart debuts. Preference is for the latter, who benefits from a 2.5kg sex allowance.

The well-bred (3) ABSOLUTELY YES and (6) NEW WORLD should not be underestimated, especially if attracting market support.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) BAD MEDICINE improved last time and may be ready to strike.

(4) YOJIMBO is clearly better than his last run and could be a danger.

(5) SNOW MOON is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(1) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD steps up in distance and could like it.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(7) SONG TO THE MOON won a similar contest at this level over 1,800m on the Winter course in November. A four-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

(6) OMIKAMI will likely pose more of a threat, as this extended distance should unlock improvement.

Familiar foes (5) GIMME MORE TIME and (2) CHOLLIMA are better off at the weights, so should get closer to that rival on these terms.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) GREY JET won well on debut and chased home a good sort last time. He can go one better again.

(7) OMBUDSMAN still has improvement to come.

Stable companion (6) GUERILLA WARFARE has shown improvement lately and (8) LAVA FIRE has also done enough to suggest he can be involved in the battle for a cheque.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) SHEETS AND GOGGLES stayed on encouragingly to finish third over track and trip last time in her first start over this distance. Need not improve much to shed the maiden tag.

(5) CLEVER CANDY is another to include in all bets.

(6) LOUI’S STAR and (1) BLIND AMBITION showed progress over this trip. Can test the selection.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) DESTINY OF FIRE was not disgraced when only 5½ lengths behind World Of Alice last month. Can go close to winning this.

(2) SALENIO PENINSULA found one better on the day last time but is still learning and is not out of it.

(1) CEUTA is very consistent and may have needed her last run. She will strip fitter this time and should fight out the finish.

(3) ACROSS THE POND may be at her very best at the Vaal but she does have a winning chance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) MY ARCHANGEL improved after a rest during which he was gelded to finish second over 1,200m earlier this month, racing prominently throughout before staying on gamely under pressure to finish ahead of re-opposing (6) GURKHA. Both promising 3YO geldings should have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(8) SUPERHERO finished a well-beaten second on debut over 1,200m but he, too, should improve for the step-up to this distance.

(1) TRIPPING THUNDER is likely to fight for the minors.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) ALMOND SEA was undone by being slowly away last time. She is lethal over this minimum trip and can set the standard.

(3) KARATE KID is unbeaten in three starts over 1,000m. Should be a threat.

(6) MASTER CASPER has the ability and will be doing his best work at the finish.

(7) RONDEBOSCH has shown talent but the betting support will give a clearer indication of stable confidence.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(3) CALLMEGETRIX put up close-up finishes over 1,400m behind re-opposing rivals (8) FATAL GEM and (4) GIMMETHATPEARL. She is better off at the weights with both rivals. Good value to avenge those narrow defeats.

(9) HAMPSTEAD HEATH can play a leading role.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(9) FROZEN FANTASY ran well in a much better race than this last time. Strong claims.

(10) MOUNT ETNA is hat-trick seeking but is badly drawn.

(1) INDIAN OCEAN is better than her last run suggests but does have to give weight away to all her rivals.

(3) LADY FALLON has claims.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(1) TRIPPI’S SILK and (2) TSUNAMI WARNING are out of sorts but can be competitive at this level off reduced marks. The latter can also improve after recent gelding.

(4) KING VISERYS caught the eye last time over 1,000m. He may find this extended trip more to his liking, while the drop back to this trip could suit (9) MOHANDAS.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(5) PISTOL PETE is knocking hard at the door and was beaten by two good horses in his last two starts. It could be his winning turn.

(8) TAXI TO THE MOON does seem at very best up the straight and can be a threat.

(7) DANTONFROMSANDTON needed his first run after gelding. Improvement expected.

(9) NETTLETON has won her last three and could go in again.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) CARRIACOU sets a good standard and will be competitive from gate 2. However, (1) MAJOR MASTER ran on from a long way back to finish fourth at this level over 1,600m last month. Should appreciate reverting to this shorter trip.

(4) COMMANDING, after an improved last run, and unexposed 3YO (7) ELIZABEDI GOLD complete the shortlist.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(2) LAUGHING WILLIAM lacked a bit extra when he really needed it last time. This shorter distance could suit at a course he has won at.

(3) JUST VAR has improved of late, winning twice in a row, and can complete the hat-trick.

(4) KOTINOS is well drawn and should fight out the finish.

(5) KING OF NUMBERS is unreliable but does have a chance.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(9) CAPTAIN’S DESTINY has improved with blinkers on and is competitive at this level off her current mark. She beat (2) ALLTHEBOYSIVELOVED and (3) BABELICIOUS in a similar course-and-distance event last month and is well weighted.

(10) HOPE CHEST will have more to offer at this level and should not be taken lightly.

Race 17 (1,100m)

(10) ELUSIVE WINTER benefited from an equipment change when improving to win at a higher level last time over 1,000m. Could follow up with a repeat of that performance over the extra 100m, despite under a six-point penalty.

Hard-knockers (6) ALL ABOUT AL, (3) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (7) NIGHT TIGER have the form and experience to pose a threat, as does unexposed 3YO ONE LINER who is not underestimated on his return from a break.