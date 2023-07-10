'What do you mean you can't?': Malaysian woman berates Grab driver for refusing to run errand

A woman in Malaysia got into an altercation with a female Grab driver after the latter allegedly refused to fulfil a request to run an errand.

According to 8world, Facebook user Tyg Jsten, who had uploaded a video of the incident to Facebook group I Am From Miri, wrote in the post that the woman had instructed the driver to pick her kid up from school and bring the child home.

She also informed the Grab driver to stop at a petrol station along the way, so that items can be bought for her. It is not clear if the woman had requested the driver to make the purchases or if she had instructed her child to do so.

The driver allegedly refused to make the extra stop, and when she arrived at the woman's home, the latter flew into a rage.

"Miss, what do you mean you can't? Isn't there a petrol station near my house?" the woman said.

She then berated the driver for taking a different route from what was instructed.

The argument escalated when the woman entered the vehicle and demanded the driver take her to the petrol station.

This prompted the driver to warn that she would call the police, but it didn’t seem to deter the woman from continuing her tirade.

"I told you to go down that route, why didn't you?... I'm the passenger, you're the driver!" she yelled.

The driver reportedly tried to waive the woman's fare to resolve this issue, but the woman would not relent, and even prevented her from driving off.

When the driver attempted to take footage of the woman, her phone was forcibly wrested away. Amid the struggle, the driver was also slapped, 8world reported.

In the end, the driver had to call her own family to the location to help her with the situation.

Netizens were outraged by the woman's behaviour.

Said one user: "Grab is only responsible for delivering to destinations, not stopping at other places to buy things… I'm speechless!"