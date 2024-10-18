Kedah boy, 7, riding pillion to brother, 10, dies in accident

The seven-year-old suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A seven-year-old boy died after the motorcycle he and two other children were riding on was hit by a van on Oct 17 in Baling, a town in Malaysia’s northern state of Kedah.

The boy was seated in between his ten-year-old brother, who was operating the bike, and another 10-year-old friend who was riding in the rear. The two older children survived, but sustained serious injuries, according to local reports.

News outlet Free Malaysia Today reported that the incident occurred at 3.30pm in Kampung Charok Putih. The motorcycle exited a junction and abruptly entered the van’s path, leaving it unable to stop in time, the report said, quoting a statement by acting Baling police chief Azmi Mokhtar.

“Due to the collision, the motorcycle driver was thrown into a drain by the road while (the) younger brother and friend were trapped under the van’s front tyre,” the chief said, adding there were three men in the van.

It is believed that the accident occurred while the men, who are night market traders, were travelling towards towards Kampung Bandar while the motorcycle was heading from Kampung Charuk Putih to Kampung Surau, Malaysian national news agency Bernama reported.

Mr Azmi said that seven-year-old suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His older brother sustained neck injuries and wounds across his body, while their friend suffered a broken leg and abrasions.

The van driver, 26, injured his hands and feet. His two passengers, aged 46 and 22, escaped unscathed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.