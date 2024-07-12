Woman adds chopped petai to her avocado toast

Petai did not earn the name bitter bean or stink bean on a fluke.

Despite its health benefits, it is not easily accepted by many. The bean is pungent and bitter.

But one brave soul recently shared how she elevated her avocado toast by adding chopped petai to it.

Ms Georgia P, who has been a vegetarian since 2020, shares food videos with her 30,000 followers on Tik Tok. She often showcases Asian ingredients in her food.

In a video she uploaded on July 11, she proudly holds up a bunch of petai pods and proceeds to show how to peel and clean the beans.

The creator and author of Simple Green Soul blanches her chopped petai and adds it to her smashed avocado. She squeezes some lime juice into the bowl and sprinkles chilli powder.

She spreads the green mixture on brown bread, takes a bite and declares: "That is just an absolute flavour explosion. I don't care what anyone says, petai and bread absolutely go together."

Watch the video if you do not believe what you have just read.