World’s oldest man dies at the age of 114

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man, died on April 2, at the age of 114.PHOTO: AFP
Apr 03, 2024 01:57 pm

CARACAS – Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, died on April 2 at the age of 114, officials and relatives said.

“Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man on Feb 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The farmer, known as Tio Vicente, was born in the town of El Cobre, in the Andean state of Tachira on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children.

“At the age of five, he started working with his dad and brothers and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting,” a 2022 Guinness statement said.

Mr Perez went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still being a farmer. – AFP

