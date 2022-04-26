Before you could even say 'moo': Driver speeds down pitch black M'sian highway, crashes into herd of cows

A driver in Malaysia mowed down a herd of cows standing in the middle of the road while travelling on a pitch black highway last Wednesday (April 20).

Footage of the incident was uploaded online by Facebook user Bernard Pang.

The video, which indicated that the time of the incident was 1:30am, showed the driver cruising on a highway with no street lights.

It was not indicated where exactly in Malaysia this was.

The driver sped up from 133kmh to 139kmh and passed a car on the left lane.

Movement could be heard in the car when the cows were suddenly visible, but by then it was too late and the car made a high-speed impact with at least two cows.

The man could be heard shouting in shock and exclaiming "Allahu Akbar!" multiple times.

The video ended shortly after the car came to a stop. There was visible damage to the front of the car.

Commenters weighed in on the footage, with many offering cautionary advice on driving in Malaysia.