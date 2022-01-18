Singaporean man who allegedly duped victim in job scam charged with cheating

A man who was allegedly involved in a job scam was charged with one count of cheating in a district court on Tuesday (Jan 18).

Norizal Mohamed Yatim, 33, is accused of duping a man into believing that a firm called Empire Limousine Services had employed him as a driver.

Norizal is also said to have dishonestly induced the man to give him an Apple iPhone valued at $249 and $230 in cash.

The Singaporean allegedly committed the offence at Seah Im Food Centre near Telok Blangah Road on Dec 13 last year.

In a statement on Monday, the police said officers received reports earlier this month from several people who alleged that a man had promised to help them secure a "high-paying chauffeur job".

The victims were allegedly instructed to hand over cash amounting to about $200 as part of the so-called "administrative payments" for the job.

The police added: "The victims were purportedly directed to purchase a mobile phone, sign up for telco lines and hand over the purchased phone to (the man) for their subsequent use in the chauffeur job that they were promised, and were supposedly informed that the money paid would be reimbursed.

"The victims would realise that they had been scammed when they were not given any jobs, monetary reimbursement or their phones back."

After investigations, officers from Clementi Police Division arrested Norizal on Monday.

The case has been adjourned to Jan 25.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.