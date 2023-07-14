 Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships, Latest Athletics News - The New Paper
Athletics

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships
Singapore's Shanti Pereira after winning the women's 100m final at the Asian Athletics Championships on Friday. ST PHOTO: KIMBERLY KWEK
Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships
Shanti Pereira (second from left) finishing her race in 11.20sec, lowering her national record by 0.06sec in the process. ST PHOTO: KIMBERLY KWEK
Kimberly Kwek
Jul 14, 2023 07:51 pm

BANGKOK – Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira claimed the Asian crown after clocking a sizzling 11.20sec to win the women’s 100m final at the Asian Athletics Championships on Friday.

Despite being a tad slower off the blocks, the 26-year-old ended her race superbly to finish ahead of Iran’s Farzaneh Fasihi (11.39) and China’s Ge Manqi (11.40) at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in the Thai capital.

Pereira also lowered her national record by 0.06sec in the process.

With her gold, she ended Singapore’s 16-year medal drought at the continental meet. The last athlete to win at the competition was pole vaulter Rachel Yang, who clinched silver in 2007.

In May, Pereira became the first Singaporean woman to complete the sprint double at the SEA Games after claiming the 100m and 200m titles in Cambodia.

Based on her times this season, she could be in contention for another double at the Asian championships.

Shanti Pereira (far right) qualified for the women's 100m semi-finals of the Asian Athletics Championships after clocking 11.50 seconds in the heats on Thursday.
Athletics

Shanti clocks 11.50sec to reach semis of Asian Champs

Related Stories

After SEA Games success, Singapore’s Shanti Pereira breaks 100m national record in Germany

Meet the coach who lit the spark in sprint queen Shanti Pereira

SEA Games: Shanti wins first 100m gold; 1st S’porean woman to get sprint double

Her next event is the women’s 200m, which starts on Saturday.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

shanti pereiraSINGAPORE SPORTSSINGAPORE ATHLETES

Kimberly Kwek

Read articles by Kimberly Kwek