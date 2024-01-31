Triathlon Olympian Brownlee might race in S'pore in April

Alistair Brownlee could feature at the April 12-14 Singapore T100, which is one of the eight events in the T100 Triathlon World Tour season.

Injuries have hampered Alistair Brownlee’s career over the past few years, but the two-time triathlon Olympic champion is raring to go again ahead of the 2024 season.

With the revamped T100 Triathlon World Tour season, which has a total prize pool of more than US$7 million (S$9.4 million), kicking off in March, Brownlee’s comeback could include the April 12-14 Singapore T100.

He said: “I’m really excited at the prospect of racing the Singapore T100. It will be my first time in Singapore and I have heard many good things about the city.

“From what I saw from last year, it will be a tough race with the heat and humidity but a great environment to race in that has so many beautiful sights along the route, while allowing you to hear spectators cheering right next to you.”

Having returned to competitive action towards the end of 2023 after an ankle issue kept him out for most of the season, the 35-year-old is hoping to stay injury-free this season. Before that, a stress fracture in his femur and illness had affected his 2022 season.

He said: “My aim for the first half of the season is to be fit and healthy and to train consistently. I then aim to build on this during the second part of the season.”

The inaugural Singapore T100 in 2023, previously known as the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open, was won by Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt and PTO women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Gentle.

The Singapore leg in 2024 is part of the eight-event T100 Triathlon World Tour, jointly launched by the PTO and governing body World Triathlon. It features races comprising a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

Each race offers US$250,000 in prizemoney, with the winner taking home US$25,000. The overall men’s and women’s winners will receive US$210,000.

Brownlee also voiced his support for the PTO’s rebrand, saying: “I want to see more people watching top-level long-distance triathlon and being inspired by seeing the top athletes racing… It’s tough to create something new but ultimately, it will benefit every triathlete.

“So having the PTO work closely with World Triathlon to put on these great races in great locations that allow athletes to flourish and race to the best of their ability, while broadcasting it around the world in the right manner, has got to be the way to go to bring in new fans and people who want to engage in the sport in a new way.”

Gentle could also return to the Republic. The Australian, 32, said: “Singapore was my favourite race in 2023 and I’m looking forward to racing there again… I would love to be able to retain at least one PTO title. It’ll be harder than ever but that’s always a goal.

“I’ve been quite successful on the PTO Tour so I’d love to be able to keep standing on those podiums and be competitive at the top end of the sport. I also want to keep enjoying myself and loving training and racing.”