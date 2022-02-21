After ending goal drought, Ronaldo will stick with new Nike boots

Ronaldo has confirmed that he will be wearing the Nike Mercurial Superfly VIII Elite Dream Speed 5 for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will continue to wear the boots this term after finally ending his six-game goalless streak in the 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

That was the Portugal captain's worst barren record since 2009, when he played for Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old is the face of the Nike Mercurial Boot line, which was established in 1998.

Ronaldo has worn the brand ever since his league debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and has been part of more than 30 signature Nike Mercurial versions since his first in 2010.

The new boots cost £245 (S$450) a pair in Britain.

According to Nike: "The Nike Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 14 Elite embodies Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest self-proclaimed strength: the power of the mind and meditation.

"Calming shades of green work together with energising tones of purple and yellow, resulting in a boot that radiates positivity.

"Nike Aerotrak plate with micro grooves delivers explosive acceleration. Chevron studs provide multi-directional traction with every step (and) NikeGrip technology helps keep your foot from sliding inside your football boot."