Bayern Munich reach deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane: reports

MUNICH – Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for a German Bundesliga record fee of over €100 million (S$148.4 million), reports said on Thursday.

Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee, while aware that his plan could backfire and Kane leave on a free transfer at the end of his deal in 2024.

Bayern have reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old, who has also been linked to Manchester United, breaking through the €100 million barrier for the first time.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein first reported the deal between the two clubs, and was followed by Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Sky Sports and several other British and German media.

Personal terms have also reportedly been agreed, so it is all down to Kane now to make his final decision.

German media said the clubs were preparing the contracts but the player still had to pass a medical in Munich.

Six-time European champions Bayern, who won an 11th straight league title last season, have been historically more reluctant to spend big on transfer fees than many of their European rivals.

The reported figure of over €100 million well exceeds their club record transfer outlay of €80 million paid in 2019 for French defender Lucas Hernandez, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 for €45 million.

Bayern had been on the lookout for a striker since the departure of star forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The German giants won the Bundesliga in each of the Pole’s eight seasons in Munich, with Lewandowski scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances.

But they struggled in Lewandowski’s absence last season.

During his eight years in Munich, he averaged 30 goals per season. In 2022-23, not one Bayern player hit the 15 league goal mark. Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last campaign.

The England striker has scored more than 20 league goals in all but three of the past nine Premier League seasons, winning the Golden Boot on three occasions.

Despite finishing second in last season’s Premier League scoring charts behind Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland (36), Kane’s 30 goals equalled his best mark in 2017-18.

The 30-year-old will likely solve an issue in attack but Bayern are set to kick off their season with their German Super Cup match against RB Leipzig on Saturday with no first-choice goalkeeper.

They will have experienced 35-year-old Sven Ulreich, who at times was the club’s third choice, in goal for the game.

Starting keeper Manuel Neuer will miss the start of the season as he recovers from a broken leg, Alexander Nuebel has gone to Stuttgart, Johannes Schenk is now at Preussen Muenster and Yann Sommer has joined Inter Milan.

Bayern have said that Neuer’s recovery is “on track” but have not set a date for his return.

“It is a great uncertainty if Manuel Neuer can come back,” said former footballer and pundit Dietmar Hamann. “And if he comes back we do not know in what shape he will come back.

“Bayern have to sign a starting keeper now.”

Thomas Tuchel’s side have reportedly shown interest for several top goalkeepers including Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and former United custodian David de Gea among others, but so far there has been little in terms of progress.

The issue could prove a big challenge for the manager with the German season just around the corner and the Bavarians about to launch their bid for an unprecedented 12th straight Bundesliga crown. - AFP, REUTERS