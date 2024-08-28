Harry Kane receives European Golden Shoe in Munich

MUNICH – Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he was proud to receive the Golden Shoe award as the highest scorer in a European football league at a ceremony in the Bavarian capital on Aug 27.

The 31-year-old scored 36 goals during the previous German Bundesliga season, more than any other player in Europe. Despite being the top English Premier League scorer three times, Kane had never won the award.

“It’s a fantastic feeling,” the England captain said.

“The award is for everyone. Without you, I wouldn’t be standing here today. I feel good and am looking forward to the new season. I feel a new energy. I’m very proud to receive this award.”

The prize was the latest won by Kane in a long list of personal awards, but he is still yet to win a team title. He went trophyless in his debut year in Munich, the first time Bayern finished a season without silverware since 2012.

“I want to continue on as I started last season, but it is also important to win titles. We want to achieve success as a team,” he added.

Kane’s tally of 36 goals in 32 Bayern appearances is just five shy of the single-season record held by former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski of 41.

He also said that Lewandowski’s record was too far off to consider now, this early in the season.

“Once we get to April and we’re a little bit closer, maybe it’s something we can talk about. But for now it’s just taking it game by game, trying to help the team by scoring goals,” Kane said.

“But also if we’re winning and I’m not scoring goals I’m not going to worry.”

This season’s Champions League final will be held in Munich and Kane insisted that “we have to be there”.

The striker was handed the award by Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, who praised Kane’s character since making the move to Munich one season ago.

Created in the 1967-68 season, the Golden Shoe was formerly awarded to the top scorer in any European league, but in 1997 was changed to use a ranking system which favours players in higher-ranked leagues.

With six wins, Lionel Messi has received the award more than anyone else. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland have previously won the award.

“It is something special that I am now mentioned in the same breath as these names,” Kane added. – AFP