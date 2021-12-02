Dortmund-Bayern ticket sales cancelled
Borussia Dortmund have cancelled tickets sales for Sunday morning's (Singapore time) key match against Bayern Munich due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Germany, the Bundesliga club said yesterday.
Germany, struggling to contain the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths since mid-February yesterday, with the overall death toll rising to 101,790.
"Because of the current Covid-19 situation in Germany, Borussia Dortmund are cancelling the advance ticket sale for the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday," Dortmund said. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now