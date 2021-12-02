Football

Dortmund-Bayern ticket sales cancelled

Dec 02, 2021 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund have cancelled tickets sales for Sunday morning's (Singapore time) key match against Bayern Munich due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Germany, the Bundesliga club said yesterday.

Germany, struggling to contain the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths since mid-February yesterday, with the overall death toll rising to 101,790.

"Because of the current Covid-19 situation in Germany, Borussia Dortmund are cancelling the advance ticket sale for the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday," Dortmund said. - REUTERS

Carrick: Dropping Ronaldo not a major decision
Football

Carrick: Dropping Ron not a major decision

Related Stories

Romero out till next year with ‘serious’ injury: Conte

Newcastle must make EPL history to avoid the drop

Klopp urges Reds not to think of revenge

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football