Edouard & Ferland Mendy slam photo mix-up

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and his cousin, Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, have complained about media outlets using their images for reports on Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy, who has been accused of rape and assault.

France international Benjamin has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault. He hasn't entered a plea but his lawyer said the player has denied the allegations.

The 27-year-old, who has been in custody since August, has been suspended by City.

Edouard, a Senegal international, and Ferland, who plays for France, shared screenshots of reports from several media outlets using their photos for reports about Benjamin.

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, Black people have neither names nor distinct faces," Edouard wrote on Instagram.

"These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.