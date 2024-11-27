EPL gets S’pore court order to block 50 websites, apps streaming illegally

The Premier League said this means there are now more than 600 such domains blocked here.

A court order has been obtained requiring local internet service providers to block access to 50 more pirate domains linked to apps and websites showing English Premier League matches illegally.

In a release on Nov 27, the Premier League said this means there are now more than 600 such domains blocked here, following a series of court orders it has obtained since the 2018/2019 season.

It added that the latest ruling by the Singapore High Court affects access to illegal apps and websites that are often preloaded into illegal streaming devices.

Premier League General Counsel Kevin Plumb said that the organisation is pleased that the courts and law enforcement authorities in Singapore continue to recognise the importance of protecting intellectual property rights.

He added that while most Premier League fans enjoy watching the football games legally, those who use illegal streaming sites, devices and apps are putting themselves at risk of being exploited by cybercriminals who often use these platforms for data theft and scams.

“By blocking these illegal sites, we are not only stopping wider criminality but also helping ensure our fans watch Premier League matches in a safe, high-quality way,” he added.

Across the region, the Premier League said it is actively working with local authorities and broadcast partners in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to crack down on those involved in selling and distributing its content illegally.

Over the past five years, more than 5,000 domains have been blocked in Indonesia, more than 2,500 in Vietnam and almost 300 domains in Malaysia.

On Nov 24, 2024, authorities in Hong Kong raided a restaurant which was showing pirated live streams of Premier League matches and arrested two men. About HK$18,000 (S$3,110) worth of illegal streaming devices, audio-visual equipment and network equipment were seized.

The Premier League said this was the first criminal enforcement action against a commercial premise for copyright infringement under Hong Kong’s copyright laws.

In October 2024, a 37-year-old man who sold illegal streaming devices at Sim Lim Square was sentenced to 10 months’ jail by a Singapore court.

He admitted to infringing the copyright owned by organisations including Disney, Netflix, Paramount Pictures and the Premier League.

His two shops at the shopping centre were fined $200,000 and $100,000 respectively under the Copyright Act.

The convictions were the first such prosecutions under Section 150 of the Copyright Act in Singapore, which targets copyright infringement by commercial dealers of illegal streaming devices.