Girlfriend of Man United's Mason Greenwood shares pix of injuries she blames on him

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is in the spotlight again for all the wrong reasons, with his girlfriend sharing horrific images of injuries that she claimed the footballer had inflicted on her.

Ms Harriet Robson posted the images on Instagram showing the cuts and bruises she said the England striker had caused.

One showed her with blood streaming down her face and chin. Others showed bruises on her arms, legs and hip.

The model also shared an audio recording in which a man demanding sex makes threats.

Some of the posts appeared to have been deleted later.

Manchester United said it was aware of the allegations but would not comment until “the facts have been established”, British media reports said.

The police were also quoted as saying they were looking into it.

Nike, which sponsors the player, released a statement saying: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Robson wrote: “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”

The pair separated after it emerged that Greenwood had a tryst with an Icelandic model in 2020.

But they reunited eight months later and shared videos of them together.

Greenwood, 20, has also had a series of run ins with his club team

In September 2020, he was sent home in disgrace by England after he and Phil Foden broke Covid protocols by inviting two women back to a hotel in Iceland.

Greenwood reportedly got into further trouble after holding rowdy parties during the pandemic lockdown at a secret address.

Greenwood and Robson have known each other since their student days at a school in Greater Manchester.

The striker was still at the school when he became Manchester United's youngest ever player in the Champions League, making his debut against PSG at the age of 17.