Hammer blow for Arsenal after 2-2 draw with West Ham

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

LONDON – Arsenal blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row as Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss proved crucial in the Premier League leaders’ damaging 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Gunners struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

But, just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s men again cracked under the pressure of the title race.

Said Benrahma’s penalty reduced the deficit for West Ham before the interval. Then, after Saka fired his spot kick wide early in the second half, Jarrod Bowen volleyed in an equaliser for the hosts.

“Very disappointing. The way we started was superb again, we were in total control, then we lost purpose,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We gave them hope, conceded a terrible penalty, then credit to them. We got on the roller coaster where everything is going around, corners and throw ins, and we never got away from that. The purpose we needed for third and fourth goal, I didn’t see it.”

When asked if there is even more pressure on Arsenal now in the title race, he added: “It’s the same, I don’t know how many notches there were a few months ago. We can’t control it.”

The draw was a hammer blow for Arsenal, who sit four points clear of second-placed Manchester City (70) but have ceded the momentum to Pep Guardiola’s team.

City had closed within three points of the Gunners after beating Leicester 3-1 on Saturday and it is the champions who have the destiny of the title in their hands, despite trailing Arsenal for much of the season.

City, who have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, crucially have a game in hand on Arsenal. With a home game against Arsenal on April 26, they know they will lift a fifth title in six seasons if they win their remaining eight matches.

While Guardiola’s men are battle-tested in handling the tension of the title race, Arsenal’s young squad look to be suffering an ill-timed attack of nerves.

It could have been so different after they needed just seven minutes to take the lead as Odegaard’s deft pass found Ben White, who delivered a low cross that Jesus slotted home at the far post.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Jesus’ fourth goal in his last three games was followed by the Gunners’ second three minutes later as they ruthlessly punished West Ham’s woeful marking.

Gabriel Martinelli’s pin-point cross found Odegaard in acres of space and the midfielder blasted a volley past Lukasz Fabianski from six metres.

The turning point came in the 33rd minute when Arsenal, looking a little over-confident after such a swaggering start, needlessly conceded a penalty and Benrahma sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way from the spot.

Michail Antonio’s header was tipped over by Ramsdale moments later as Arsenal started to creak.

Saka should have eased Arsenal’s mounting anxiety when Antonio conceded a 50th-minute penalty with an outstretched arm that blocked Martinelli’s flick.

But instead he spiked the tension level even higher with a woeful spot kick that completely missed hit the target.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka reacts after missing to score a penalty. PHOTO: AFP

David Moyes’ side then snatched their equaliser in the 54th minute, as Bowen’s volley ricocheted off the turf and skidded past Ramsdale’s despairing dive.

“Great performance by the players. We were 2-0 down but to come back against Arsenal with the way they are playing is good,” said the West Ham boss.

“The biggest thing was to make sure we got back and we did. We could have folded but the players kept going.

“We get the penalty kick and that got us back in the game. That gave us a chance and made us feel like we could do it. The midfield boys were incredible with the work they put in to stop Arsenal dominating.” AFP