S’pore court orders EPL to block 25 illegal streaming sites

The English Premier League (EPL) has obtained a court order to force Internet service providers (ISPs) here to block 25 of the most popular websites that illegally stream its matches, it said on March 21.

It is part of the popular competition’s ongoing global efforts to combat piracy, and brings the total number of such sites blocked in Singapore to more than 460.

The method by which the ISPs are required to implement the blocks has been refined, the EPL said in a statement, without elaborating.

The league said it has worked closely in the past year with the authorities in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam to crack down on sellers of devices that illegally stream EPL content.

Legal action has included website blocks in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia and landmark cases against sellers of illicit streaming devices in Singapore.

Illegal sites, devices and apps are potential tools for cyber criminals to get personal information through fake log-in pages, the EPL said.

Sometimes, it forces users to download malicious software before accessing the streams, which can lead to data theft, malware and other scams.

A study commissioned by the EPL showed that consumers have a average 48 per cent chance of encountering a cyber threat on the top 25 illegal streaming sites in Singapore.

According to the study, carried out by cyber-security consultant and researcher Paul Watters, 53 per cent of advertisements analysed on these websites were categorised as high risk, with consumers 3.5 times more at risk of scams when visiting illegal sports streaming sites, compared to mainstream sites in Singapore.

The EPL’s general counsel Kevin Plumb said: “We will continue working with our broadcast partner StarHub, as well as local authorities and (ISPs), to block illegal streams and to make fans aware of the dangers associated with these websites.”