Jamaica celebrate ‘No. 1 result ever’ after holding France at Women’s World Cup

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood with her teammates after their first Women's World Cup point, following a draw with fifth-ranked France.

SYDNEY – Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson hailed Sunday’s goalless draw at the Women’s World Cup against strongly fancied France as the greatest result in the country’s football history.

In only their second appearance at the showpiece, and having lost all three games at the 2019 edition, his side celebrated at the end as if they had won.

The only sour note was Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw being sent off near the end, meaning the star forward misses the next match.

“I would say it’s the No. 1 result we have had so far, men or women – I would put it there,” Donaldson said, after Jamaica scrapped their way to a 0-0 draw in the Sydney rain.

“You’re playing a team like France who are just fantastic. I mean, just looking at the rankings, you would say that result on this stage has to be No. 1.”

France, ranked fifth to Jamaica’s 43rd, were expected to advance to the last 16 as Group F winners. But after this stalemate to open their title bid, that is now in doubt.

Jamaica’s defence produced a stirring performance to repel waves of second-half attacks and frustrate the French.

Played in front of 39,045 fans at sodden Sydney Football Stadium, it was a physical and free-flowing affair with three players booked and Shaw shown a red card in the dying minutes for a second silly tackle.

It means Shaw, who scored 31 goals for City last season, will miss their game against Panama.

Kadidiatou Diani almost broke the deadlock in the 88th minute when her header clattered off the bar for Herve Renard’s side.

But France were ultimately undone by poor finishing and the courage of a side ranked 38 places below them, spelling a disappointing start for a French team tipped to go far.

“They gave us a good run for our money... but I think we need to keep a cool head. I think we deserved to win. I have full faith in my girls,” said Renard.

“It’s easy to be negative but I’m focusing on the positives. We have just started this competition.”

France were hampered by injuries and kicked off without regular defenders Elisa De Almeida and Selma Bacha, who are expected to be fit to play Brazil on Saturday.

The Reggae Girlz started positively, forcing France into some frantic defending.

Shaw was a constant nuisance and France striker Clara Mateo was booked in the 13th minute for hacking her down.

Despite their early pressure, Jamaica had few clear-cut chances and it was France who nearly opened the scoring when Mateo found Diani in the box. Her shot hit the target but Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer turned it behind.

Shaw also went close with a blistering strike from a free kick – Jamaica’s best effort of a first half which France finished strongly and saw Shaw and teammate Atlanta Primus also go in the referee’s book.

France were a different team in the second half as rain swept down, dominating possession and finding more space to launch attacks, constantly threatening as the pace picked up.

They had chances and there were countless goalmouth scrambles, but Jamaica valiantly held on for a precious point.

Meanwhile, Andries Jonker said his Netherlands side do not fear Women’s World Cup holders the United States after warming up for a rematch of their 2019 final with a scrappy 1-0 win over Portugal earlier on Sunday.

Defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored the only goal as the Dutch began their campaign with victory under a closed roof in Dunedin against the World Cup debutantes.

It was not an entirely convincing performance but it set the Netherlands up for a mouth-watering Group E showdown on Thursday with the US, who began their bid for a third straight title with a 3-0 win over Vietnam on Saturday.

The clash with the US could now determine who top the group. “Winning this game was the most important thing by far,” said Dutch coach Jonker.

“We are not afraid of the USA, but this was the most important game.” - REUTERS, AFP