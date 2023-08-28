Kane scores twice on league home debut as Bayern beat Augsburg 3-1

Munich's Harry Kane scores the 3-0 goal during the match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg.

MUNICH - Bundesliga record signing Harry Kane scored twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd on Sunday to steer champions Bayern Munich to 3-1 victory over Augsburg and make it two wins out of two matches.

Kane, who joined for a league record 100 million euros (S$146.56 million) from Tottenham Hotspur and also scored in last week's league-opening 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, got on the scoresheet with a 40th minute penalty before adding their third goal in the 69th.

Bayern had their opponents on the backfoot from the start but chances were few and far between until Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai deflected a save by his own keeper onto the post and over the line for an own goal in the 32nd.

The Bavarians doubled their lead with Kane's well-struck penalty, awarded for an Augsburg had ball, and upped the pressure after the break, hitting the woodwork with Leroy Sane.

The England captain then completed a lightning quick passing move with a fine finish to take his league tally to three goals and put the game to bed. Augsburg did manage to cut the deficit in the 86th when they caught the Bayern defence napping and Dion Beljo rounded keeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern are on six points, as many as Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg and Freiburg. - REUTERS