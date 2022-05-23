 Last-gasp winner sees Leeds stay up in EPL; Burnley relegated, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Last-gasp winner sees Leeds stay up in EPL; Burnley relegated

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring their second goal, on May 22, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
May 23, 2022 07:10 am

LONDON (REUTERS) - Jack Harrison's stoppage-time winner meant Leeds United ensured Premier League survival on Sunday (May 22) with a 2-1 victory away at 10-man Brentford that saw Burnley go down instead.

A Raphinha penalty gave Leeds a second-half lead but they conceded a goal from Sergi Canos in the 78th minute before Harrison fired home four minutes into stoppage time to spark ecstatic celebrations.

Burnley's 2-1 loss to Newcastle at Turf Moor meant Leeds finished three points above them, with 38 points being enough to ensure their safety. They had trailed Burnley on goal difference going into the final day's fixtures.

Leeds, who had collected two points from their previous five league games, rode their luck initially before taking advantage of their numerical superiority after Canos was sent off, two minutes after scoring, to set up a dramatic victory.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) fights for the ball with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, on May 22, 2022.
Man City 'legends' retain League title with late comeback

