Messi's shirts from Argentina's World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Six match shirts worn by Argentina's Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are displayed during a press preview ahead of their auction at Sotheby's in New York City, U.S., November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File photo
Dec 15, 2023 10:39 pm

Six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup were sold for $7.8 million at an auction in New York on Thursday.

Auction house Sotheby's said the price for the set of shirts shattered the previous record for the sale of an item associated with the player, making it the most valuable sporting memorabilia auctioned this year.

The collection included the shirt Messi wore during the first half of the final against France in Qatar.

"These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history," Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectables Brahm Wachter said.

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Final holds the record for the highest price paid for a game-worn sports memorabilia item, fetching $10.1 million last year. – REUTERS

