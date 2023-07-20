 New Zealand beat Norway to clinch historic win in Women’s World Cup, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

New Zealand beat Norway to clinch historic win in Women’s World Cup

New Zealand beat Norway to clinch historic win in Women’s World Cup
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrating after scoring in the 1-0 Women's World Cup win over Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 20, 2023 05:57 pm

AUCKLAND – New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson scored as the underdogs, who are ranked world No. 26, pipped 12th-ranked Norway 1-0 in the opening game of the Women’s World Cup in Auckland on Thursday.

The striker turned in a low cross from Jacqui Hand three minutes into the second half at Eden Park to send the home crowd into a frenzy. This was her third World Cup goal and the first of this tournament.

Ria Percival could have made it 2-0 for the Football Ferns with a 90th-minute penalty, but the 33-year-old sent her effort crashing against the crossbar.

That set the stage for a nerve-racking finale, but the co-hosts held on during the nine minutes of stoppage time for their first win at the showpiece tournament after 15 unsuccessful attempts in five previous appearances.

They will next meet the Philippines and Switzerland in Group A. - AFP

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins told reporters there was no ongoing risk and he had spoken with football’s governing body Fifa.
Football

NZ shooting: Women’s World Cup teams shocked but safe

Related Stories

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game

Debutantes Vietnam will fight till the end at Women’s World Cup, says captain

Lionesses captain Siti Rosnani back after Japanese stint, hopes to go abroad again

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FootballNew ZealandNORWAY