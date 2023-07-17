Spurs stars Kane and Son, Liverpool’s Szoboszlai and Mac Allister set for Singapore friendlies

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Harry Kane are in the squad for the match against Lion City Sailors at the National Stadium on July 26.

Despite rumours swirling over their future, Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min – targets of Germany’s Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad respectively – are in the 31-man squad that will be in town for the Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig.

Similarly, Liverpool’s talisman Mohamed Salah is also in their 32-man side that are bound for the Republic.

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves with a raft of high-profile signings, and dropped a stunner when Al-Adalah announced the acquisition of Mo Salah in June, only to reveal it is a Saudi left-back by the same name.

However, Fabinho is not in the squad that are currently in Germany for a 10-day training camp, fuelling talks that the Brazilian could join Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at Al Ittihad.

Curiously, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is still involved in the pre-season friendlies, despite having agreed personal terms with Al Ettifaq, as both clubs have not worked out a deal yet.

Reds fans will also be able to catch a glimpse of the future with new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Henderson and Salah scored in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace when both clubs visited Singapore in 2022 and Liverpool will defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy at the National Stadium when they play Leicester City on July 30, after an open training session a day earlier.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will then face Bundesliga champions Bayern in the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered on Aug 2.

Meanwhile, Spurs will play one match each in Perth (July 18) and Bangkok (July 23) before taking on the Lion City Sailors on at the National Stadium on July 26. They will also hold an open training session on July 25.

Tickets for the Singapore Festival of Football Driven can be purchased at https://premier.ticketek.com.sg/shows/show.aspx?sh=SFFUM