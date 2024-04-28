Kane double steers Bayern 2-1 past Frankfurt ahead of Real clash

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane before scoring their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

MUNICH, Germany – Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored once in either half to guide his side to a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in a dress rehearsal for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The Bavarians, who saw Bayer Leverkusen end their 11-year-Bundesliga reign by securing the league crown two weeks ago, have only the Champions League trophy left to fight for with departing coach Thomas Tuchel eager to leave on a high note.

They went in front when Kane tapped in a Konrad Laimer assist after the Austrian's fine run in the ninth minute. But Laimer had to be taken off injured a little later.

Eintracht levelled in the 23rd with Hugo Ekitike's shot from 18 metres but Kane restored order with a penalty just past the hour for his 35th league goal.

It was his 400th career goal at senior level for clubs and country, and his 42nd goal this season across all competitions was also a personal best for the England captain.

The hosts also had to take off defender Matthijs de Ligt at halftime after he suffered some rough challenges.

"Ahead of a key Champions League game such matches are not always easy. We then lost Konrad and Matthijs," Tuchel told a press conference. "But a win is the best preparation. Now we can fully focus on Tuesday."

He will, however, need to wait to see if De Ligt and Laimer will recover in time.

"De Ligt has pain in the knee ligaments and Konrad has an ankle injury. We now will have to wait and see what the X-rays show and hope they can make it for Tuesday."

Bayern remain in second place with three games left to play on 69 points, 12 behind Leverkusen, who needed a last-gasp equalisers to rescue a 2-2 draw against third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who have 64.

Fellow Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund, who host Paris St Germain on Wednesday, suffered a 4-1 loss to direct rivals RB Leipzig who held on to fourth place.

Leipzig are on 62 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Dortmund, with the top four finishers guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

Germany is likely to earn a fifth spot as one of the top two in UEFA's coefficient table depending on the remaining results in European competition this season. – REUTERS