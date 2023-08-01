'Student of the game' Trent ready for new role, targets armband for long-term

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp at a press conference at the National Stadium on Aug 1.

If you were an attentive fan watching Liverpool during their training session at the National Stadium on Sunday, you might have witnessed the moment Jurgen Klopp informed Trent Alexander-Arnold he was the club’s new vice-captain.

Captured on camera by the club’s LFCTV crew, Klopp is seen walking up to the defender and putting his arm around his shoulder before telling him the good news.

When asked about the moment yesterday at a press conference, Alexander-Arnold said: “At first I thought he was going to tell me to stop giving the ball away!”

“It was a lovely surprise, not one I was expecting at that moment. I thought we would have a conversation around that sort of thing at some point, but not at that moment.

“It was a special moment, it made me smile.”



At this point, Klopp, sitting next to the player, chipped in, much to everyone’s amusement: “And it takes something (to make him smile).”

Liverpool confirmed on Tuesday that Virgil van Dijk will take Jordan Henderson‘s place as captain, with Alexander-Arnold acting in support, succeeding James Milner who left for Brighton this off-season.

The 24-year-old went on to underline that his burning ambition is to become full captain one day.

“I’ve never been shy about saying what my ambitions are, and that’s always been to captain this club, and this is a pathway’, a stepping stone to that.”

The moment @TrentAA found out he was going to be our vice-captain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZB0kMPhK3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2023

It has been a pivotal time in the young Liverpudlian’s career – not just because of the captaincy, but also as he adapts to a new midfield role.

Once touted as one of the best right-backs in the world, Alexander-Arnold saw himself shifting to the middle of the pitch last season in a holding midfield role.

With Henderson and Fabinho having left the club, he has continued to play in that position so far this pre-season, and it looks likely Klopp will keep him there when the Reds face Bayern Munich here on Wednesday evening.

“I think it’s clear to see I enjoy playing (in midfield). Since the transition I’ve felt like it’s brought the best out of me again,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“There’s a lot of work that’s gone into it and there’s still a lot more that needs to happen to really iron out the creases on it, but we’re working on that.”

He cited two midfield legends at the club whom he grew up watching and learning from.

“I’ve always admired quality passers of the ball. I grew up watching Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, so I was very fortunate in that respect.”

“I’m a student of the game, I love watching football, I think that helps with how I learn and how I adapt,” he added.

Klopp explained that “a proven number six” isn’t available in the squad at the moment, and reckons Curtis Jones is another viable option for the role.

“In possession, no doubt Curtis Jones can have an impact, his development last few months has been really remarkable,” the German said.

"In this actual set-up, he is one of the options, definitely. I think it is no secret that we are still looking for players to join us (but) Curtis can absolutely play that position."

Looking ahead to the Bayern game, Klopp had no trouble reeling off the Bavarian team’s strengths – world-class centre halves and midfield pairings, speed, technique and finishing skills.

He added: “It’s the most difficult game tomorrow, for sure. But it’s good, we want a strong opponent and we have it. This is definitely the toughest test for us this pre-season.”