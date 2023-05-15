Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Singapore in June

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo with students of Chongzheng and Yumin Primary School in 2019.

Football fans who cannot get enough of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to catch him live in person when he returns to Singapore in June.

The 38-year-old has visited Singapore several times in the past decade and will return from early to mid-June to support aspiring athletes who are recipients of the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship.

The scholarship was set up in 2010 by the SOF with a $10 million donation from Singaporean businessman Lim, who is good friends with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo. Lim is also the owner of Spanish La Liga club Valencia.

In a social media post on May 13, Ronaldo wrote: “Had the pleasure a few years ago to visit Singapore, spend some time with these amazing kids and see the great work of the Peter Lim Scholarship. Looking forward to see all of you again next month.”

His post also included a photo of his 2019 visit to Yumin Primary School as a guest of the initiative.

In April, Ronaldo posted a photo with International Olympic Committee vice-president and Singapore National Olympic Council board member Ng Ser Miang, who presented a plaque to the former Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, wrote: “Very proud to have supported the Singapore Olympic Foundation Peter Lim Scholarship for the past 10 years.

“They are doing fantastic work in youth development and creating opportunities for young people most in need. Let’s continue the good work.”

Ronaldo’s first visit to Singapore was in 2013, when Lim flew the superstar here as a guest for his SOF-Peter Lim Scholarship event held at Crest Secondary School.

Four years later, he was in the Republic again to visit Lim’s daughter Kim, who had just give birth to a boy.

Ronaldo also played at the National Stadium for the first time when Juventus faced Tottenham Hotspur at the 2019 International Champions Cup in front of a crowd of over 50,000 fans.

University student and Ronaldo fan Kai Tan, who watched him play here four years ago, said: “It would’ve been nice to see him playing live again, but it’s still exciting that he’s coming to Singapore.

“He may no longer be competing in Europe’s top leagues but he is still one of the world’s best footballers who has inspired many fans around the world.”