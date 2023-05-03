Tottenham to face Roma in Singapore on July 26

Tottenham Hotspur, who last came to Singapore in 2019, will be back in the Republic for a pre-season friendly.

Come July, Tottenham Hotspur are set for a reunion with their former boss Jose Mourinho in Singapore where the London side face the Special One’s AS Roma in a friendly at the National Stadium.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that they will be travelling to the Republic to face Roma on July 26, after kicking off their pre-season Asia Pacific tour with a friendly against West Ham United in Perth on July 18.

The Lilywhites, who are sixth in the Premier League table, will also hold an open training session at the National Stadium for fans in Singapore a day before the Roma match.

Their last visit to Singapore was in 2019 when Harry Kane scored a stunning stoppage-time goal from the half-way line that gave them a 3-2 win over Serie A giants Juventus.

Ardent Spurs fan Philip Paul Peters, 45, is hoping to watch Tottenham live again after catching them the previous two times they were in Singapore in 2019 and 1995.

The civil servant said: “To see Spurs visiting Singapore in a space of four years is fantastic... it’s an honour to see them come so frequently.

“The fact that they are facing a team managed by our former manager is quite interesting... especially since we did sack him quite unceremoniously before a Cup final. He might have a chip on his shoulder so it would be interesting to see how he reacts to that.”

Spurs executive director Donna-Maria Cullen said in a media statement: “We are delighted to be returning to Singapore during our 2023 Tour.

“We have fond memories of our most recent visit in 2019 and have an extremely passionate fanbase in Singapore.

“AS Roma will provide a great test at an important time for us as we prepare for the 2023-24 season.”

Roma will begin their Asian tour in Singapore before flying to South Korea for other fixtures.

Under Mourinho, who was in charge of Spurs from 2019 to 2021, Roma won the Europa Conference League in 2022 – their first trophy in 14 years.

Other clubs that are set to travel to the Republic as part of their pre-season tours include six-time European champions Liverpool, who were here in July 2022 for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy, and German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Tickets for Spurs’ open training session and the Roma match are available via ticketek.com.sg.