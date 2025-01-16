SFA recalls Good’s Veg. Peanut Cake (Kacang Koya)

The Singapore Food Agency has detected milk in Good’s Veg. Peanut Cake (Kacang Koya) (200g), which was not declared on the food packaging label.

As milk is an allergen, SFA has directed the importer, Goods Huat Hee Marketing, to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing.

Allergens in food can result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

Food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

Milk does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to milk.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and who are intolerant of or allergic to milk, should not consume them.

Those who are intolerant of or allergic to milk and have consumed the implicated products should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.