World Cup: Croatia wear down fatigued Morocco to win third place

DOHA – Morocco coach Walid Regragui had likened third place in the World Cup to a “booby prize”. But there was no lack of competitiveness on Saturday, as two quick-fire goals were scored before the 10th minute in his team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia.

The Croats, finalists in 2018 in Russia, were on the front foot right from the kick-off as they converted their first big chance in the seventh minute.

Ivan Perisic pulled away from his marker to connect with a free kick and headed the ball towards Josko Gvardiol, who threw himself forward in the box to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Croatia’s lead did not last long, however. Just two minutes later, Morocco also scored from a free kick, as Achraf Dari rose high to head the ball into the bottom right corner.

The intensity from both sides was evident as they continued to push, with Moroccan fans whistling loudly every time Croatia – like any of Morocco’s opponents in the tournament in Qatar – had possession of the ball.

In the 18th minute, Andrej Kramaric headed from a cross but his effort was comfortably saved by Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou.

Croatia had another good opportunity six minutes later. Captain Luka Modric, 37, playing in what could be his last World Cup match, fired a low shot from the edge of the box but Bounou once again made a good save.

Morocco did not sit back and nearly scored again in the 29th minute, when Achraf Hakimi burst into the box but put too much pace on his cross to Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia took the lead just before half-time, Mislav Orsic unleashing a strike from just inside the box that flew into the top right corner.

After the break, the winger again looked threatening for Zlatko Dalic’s side as he fired just wide of the left post.

Kramaric’s tournament then ended early, when he left the field in tears after picking up a knock close to the hour mark, and was replaced by Nikola Vlasic.

Regragui made changes to freshen things up in the 64th minute, with Badr Benoun taking the place of the injured Dari and Anass Zaroury replacing Sofiane Boufal.

Jawad El Yamiq also had to be substituted due to injury, as Morocco were stretched to their limits over seven games.

Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring the first goal for Croatia. PHOTO: REUTERS

With the team fatigued and also decimated by injuries, they were thankful that the referee waved away penalty appeals from Croatia after Gvardiol went down under a challenge in the box in the 74th minute.

A video assistant referee (VAR) review also deemed that there was no infringement.

Amid the drama, En-Nesyri nearly scored but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a stunning save from close range.

Croatia had another big chance to put the game to bed in the 87th minute, but Mateo Kovacic placed his shot just wide.

In the end, the Croats simply had more quality as they hung on to win.

Morocco's Yassine Bounou dives as Mislav Orsic scores Croatia's second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

On Friday, Regragui could not hide his disappointment when he spoke about Morocco’s failure to progress to the final and at the same time still having to compete to be the better of the losers in the third-place play-off.

“It is like the booby prize. I’m sorry for speaking like this. I understand it should be important, I understand it is better to finish third than fourth, but, for me, my takeaway is just that we didn’t get to the final,” he said.

Croatia did not mind, though. At the final whistle there were cheers, hugs and smiles. They had won to become the third-best team in the world, while Morocco gave a good account of themselves in a tournament in which they won the hearts of Africans and neutrals.

In a battle of the losers, there were only winners.