 World Cup: England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

World Cup: England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France

World Cup: England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 05, 2022 07:19 am

AL KHOR, Qatar - Free-scoring England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.

England had initially looked sluggish against Senegal’s pacy forwards, in the two nations’ first ever encounter, with a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford stopping Boulaye Dia from giving the African side a shock lead.

But Jordan Henderson settled England’s nerves in the 38th minute, stroking the ball home after being played in by Jude Bellingham at the end of a lovely passing move.

Kane struck a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the last kick of the first half, leaving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England.

Nippy winger Bukayo Saka bagged the third with a neat chip over Mendy after a cross by Phil Foden in the 57th minute.

England’s goalfest in Qatar - 12 so far - equals their previous best World Cup total at Russia 2018 when they made the semi-finals. They scored 11 in winning the world title in 1966. - REUTERS

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal against Poland with Olivier Giroud.
Football

Record-setting Giroud, Mbappe send France into QFs

Related Stories

Brazil’s Tite hopeful on Neymar return against South Korea

5 things you need to know about French superhero Kylian Mbappe

World Cup a treat for Singaporeans in Qatar

More On This Topic
World Cup: England's Kane working on tapering form to peak in knockout rounds
World Cup: England boss Southgate warns 'proud' Senegal pose serious threat

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

World Cup 2022SenegalFrance