World Cup: Morocco stun Portugal, becoming first African team ever to reach semi-finals

DOHA – Morocco coach Walid Regragui had wanted his team to “aim for the sky” and try to win the World Cup, and they can now start to really dream big after their fairy-tale run in Qatar continued with a stunning 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Portugal, who started without star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the second straight game, were aiming to continue where they left off with their free-flowing attacking football in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16.

Their first chance at the Al Thumama Stadium came in the fifth minute, when Joao Felix leaped highest in the Morocco box to hit a goal-bound header towards the right, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou pulled off a decent save.

Buoyed by the mass whistling by the Moroccan fans whenever the Portuguese players were in possession of the ball, Morocco were energetic and counter-attacked whenever they could, despite their opponents dictating the play.

Hakim Ziyech was a bright spark for Morocco in the early stages. The Chelsea winger shot wide and provided a cross in quick succession before the 22nd minute, as the North Africans showed that they were not willing to just sit back.

Portugal then had another big opportunity when Felix took a shot from the edge of the box but it deflected out for a corner kick. The 23-year-old Atletico Madrid forward then wasted another chance when his first-time shot flew over the crossbar.

The deadlock was finally broken by Morocco in the 42nd minute when Yahya Attiat-Allah’s cross was met by Youssef En-Nesyri, who jumped at such a height that Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was left helpless.

The watching Ronaldo, who has scored numerous similar goals in his storied career, remained largely expressionless on the bench.

Just before the break, Bruno Fernandes went down inside the Morocco box but no penalty was given, infuriating the Portuguese.

Morocco started on the front foot in the second half, Jawad El Yamiq missing a clear chance as he sent a rebound just a few inches wide.

With Portugal chasing the game, Ronaldo was introduced in the 51st minute as coach Fernando Santos threw on an extra attacker alongside Goncalo Ramos.

Ramos got free in the box seven minutes later, latching on to a good cross, but failed to place his shot on target.

Youssef En-Nesyri scores for Morocco. PHOTO: REUTERS

With Portugal continuing to press, Fernandes’ shot from the edge of the box flew just narrowly over the top.

Felix then drilled the ball towards the left corner in the 83rd minute but Bounou made a brilliant save at the last second, while Ronaldo also had a shot saved in stoppage time.

With weary bodies and tired legs, Morocco withstood all the pressure and even with Walid Cheddira receiving his second yellow card in the dying minutes, their resilience paid off in the end, as Portugal were left frustrated in a tournament marked by upsets.

“It took us a long time to get into the game. The players wanted to, but they couldn’t,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

“The players were very confident, they wanted it a lot, but the truth is that we weren’t able to show all of our game. We couldn’t make goalscoring chances. Leaving the World Cup always hurts.”

Ranked 22nd in the world, Morocco had defeated high-ranking Belgium and Spain, and can now add 2016 European champions Portugal to their list.

Hundreds of Moroccan fans flew into Doha for the match after Royal Air Maroc laid on seven extra flights, joining a large contingent already present in Qatar, where many Moroccans live and work. Fans were queuing for stadium access hours before the game.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup, as Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq looks on. PHOTO: REUTERS

With the Qatar World Cup the first to be held in an Arab country, Morocco were backed by fans from Iraq to Algeria, who cheered their progress into the knockout stage.

The Atlas Lions were only the fourth African side to reach the quarter-finals – after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 – and have enjoyed the vast majority of support from the crowds at all their games in Qatar.

They were also the first Arab country to advance to the last eight and are now the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his hard work and commitment and I think we’re the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup,” Regragui told reporters after the match.

“We’re becoming the team that everyone loves at this World Cup, because we’re showing that even if you don’t have as much talent, if you show that desire, heart and belief, you can achieve.”

Regragui had wanted his players to dream of winning the World Cup. On account of Saturday’s performance, it may no longer be just a dream as they advanced to face France, who later beat England. - AFP, REUTERS