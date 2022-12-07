 World Cup: No longer disjointed, Dutch bank on harmony against Messi’s Argentina, Latest Football News - The New Paper
World Cup: No longer disjointed, Dutch bank on harmony against Messi’s Argentina
Netherlands' goalkeeper Andries Noppert "filming" teammates Nathan Ake and Virgil van Dijk during a training session on Dec 4.PHOTO: AFP
Sazali Abdul Aziz, Correspondent
Dec 07, 2022 07:07 pm

DOHA - Louis van Gaal leaned over, put his arm around Denzel Dumfries’ shoulder, and planted a smooch on his defender’s temple. The eccentric, at times abrasive, Netherlands coach had been asked how proud he was of Dumfries after the right wing-back’s Man-of-the-Match showing in their World Cup last-16 win over the United States last Sunday.

“Denzel knows very well,” said a beaming van Gaal. “Yesterday or the day before, I gave him a big, fat kiss, and I’m going to give him another one now. Everybody can see. There you go.”

Love, it seems, is in the air in the Dutch camp at the World Cup in Qatar.

It is a welcome change for a team infamous for their tendency to self-destruct at major tournaments, allowing egos and in-fighting to overshadow their talent.

Later that night, a video of the squad with all smiles - 71-year-old van Gaal included - gyrating into the team hotel after the US win went viral.

At the team’s training base at the Qatar University, on the outskirts of northern Doha, The Straits Times asked Oranje defenders about the harmony within the squad.

“The vibe,” said Jurrien Timber, “is very good. We have a lot of fun times with the team, and communication with the trainers and staff is very good. The feeling is great.”

Added Nathan Ake: “We know when to relax and get our heads a little bit out of the football, but we know when to focus as well, and that time is coming very soon”.

Ajax ace Timber and Manchester City man Ake know they have to be on their toes against an Argentina attack led by the peerless Lionel Messi. They were certainly given plenty of reminders during the 15-minute media session on Wednesday, where Messi’s name was brought up five times.

But they are confident in their strength as a collective, said Ake, who later joined his squad in a training session where the players were observed in relaxed mood, joshing around during the warm-up and sharing jokes.

“Maybe we don’t have the best individual players in the world,” said Ake, “but as a team, we are very strong and I think we have to use that (against Argentina).”

Van Gaal, who is undefeated in 19 matches since he began his third stint in charge as national coach in August 2021, also preached the value of unity.

“I believe in the team over the individual player,” he told Fifa+. “(But) it is not the case that we have already achieved top form as a team. We can be much better, that’s what I’ve always said.”

Indeed, the coach had revealed that he was “critical” of his team at half-time of the US game, taking particular issue with their “unacceptable” inability to keep the ball, which he felt improved after the break.

Despite this, the Dutch have already strung together a series of wins over three reigning continental champions in Qatar, beating the hosts (Asian champions), Senegal (African champions) and the US (North, Central American, and Caribbean champions). Argentina, the reigning South American champions, could be the fourth.

“With our tactical plan, we can surprise the opponent,” said van Gaal. “That has been proven several times.

“These guys haven’t lost under my leadership. I said we can become world champions with this squad. I didn’t say we are going to be world champions, but we can be.”

A history of disharmony

1990 World Cup

Coming off their triumphant 1988 European Championship run, star attacker Ruud Gullit clashed with Rinus Michels - his coach in 1988 who had ascended to become director of the Dutch football federation - for appointing Leo Beenhakker to replace the unpopular Thijs Libregts, instead of players’ choice Johan Cruyff.

Despite boasting AC Milan trio Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten, the Dutch did not win a single game in Italy, and exited in the round of 16 to Germany.

1994 World Cup

Gullit stormed out of their training camp just before the team left for the United States, clashing with coach Dick Advocaat over tactics and his role in the side.

Without Gullit and van Basten, who was sidelined with a leg injury, the Netherlands posted narrow wins over Saudi Arabia and Morocco in the group stage and eventually exited in the quarter-finals after losing 3-2 to Brazil.

1996 European Championship

A club rift over pay spilt over into the national team. Then, talented young Ajax players like Patrick Kluivert, Clarence Seedorf and Edgar Davids were on a lower pay scale than seniors like Ronald de Boer and Edwin van der Sar.

Davids was also sent home after abusing coach Guus Hiddink after being left out of the starting line-up against Switzerland.

Despite the amount of talent the squad possessed - Ajax had lifted the Champions League the season before - the team were thumped 4-1 by hosts England in the group stage and lost to France on penalties in the quarter-finals.

2012 European Championship

Two years after reaching the World Cup final where they lost to Spain, the Dutch crashed out at the group stage after losing all three games against Portugal, Denmark and Germany.

Winger Arjen Robben later hinted at disunity, saying “there were some internal issues” without elaborating on them, while playmaker Wesley Sneijder, speaking before the 2-1 defeat by Germany, said: “It is time we let go of these pathetic egos.”

