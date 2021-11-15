Yet more injury problems for Italy

Italy were hit with another round of injuries ahead of their crucial final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria are injured while Cristiano Biraghi has left the Azzurri camp for "personal reasons".

Captain Giorgio Chiellini and Ciro Immobile were already out during last Friday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland, which left the Azzurri leading Group C on goal difference over the Swiss.