7 great spots to catch Singapore F1 action

An aerial view of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which is lit by over 1,600 custom-made floodlights.

The sprawling Marina Bay Street Circuit offers F1 fans some stunning views of the Singapore night race.

Here are some seven great spots to catch a glimpse of the high octane action - five are for those with walkabout tickets and two are in public areas.

1. Pit Grandstand (for those with walkabout tickets)

Take in the non-stop bustle of the pit lane at this spot, which overlooks the main straight.

2. Turn 1 Grandstand (for those with walkabout tickets)

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This spot offers a great view of the opening few corners. In 2017, Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen crashed out at the first turn.

3. Padang Grandstand (for those with walkabout tickets)

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Enjoy the sight of cars going at full throttle with the National Gallery as a backdrop. This spot also offers easy access to the main entertainment stage.

4. Empress Grandstand (for those with walkabout tickets)

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Located outside Victoria Theatre, this is the best place to take in all that is happening at Turn 11.

5. Esplanade roof terrace (for those with walkabout tickets)

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Catch the action happening at the stretch of the track between Raffles Avenue and Esplanade Drive.

6. Marina Square roof garden (public area)

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Get a view of the track along Raffles Avenue from this spacious spot. Warning: it can get warm and humid here.

7. Link bridge between Millenia Walk and Marina Square (public area)

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The view here is somewhat obscured by trees, but you should be able to see the cars speeding down Turn 6. Get to this spot early because space is limited.