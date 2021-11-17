Alfa Romeo's Zhou becomes China’s first F1 driver
Zhou Guanyu will become China's first Formula One driver after Alfa Romeo announced yesterday the 22-year-old would drive for the team next season.
Zhou has been making waves in Formula Two and replaces Antonio Giovinazzi alongside Valtteri Bottas, who is moving from Mercedes to replace the retiring Kimi Raikkonen.
"To be the first-ever Chinese driver in Formula One is a breakthrough for Chinese motorsport history," said Zhou.
Alfa Romeo described their new signing as "a trailblazer who will write a pivotal page of his country's motorsport history". - AFP
