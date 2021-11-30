Ecclestone pays tribute to the late Williams

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone paid tribute to the late Frank Williams as a pioneer who helped to build the modern sport and without whom it might have ceased to exist.

Williams, who had been a quadriplegic since a 1986 car accident in France, died last Sunday aged 79, his family said in a statement.

The eponymous team he founded, still the second-most successful in terms of constructors' championships and third oldest, was sold to United States-based Dorilton Capital last year.

Williams came from an era where title-winning teams were run by their founders, men such as Enzo Ferrari, Ken Tyrrell and Lotus boss Colin Chapman, who are all long gone.

"Without those type of people, I doubt whether Formula One would have still been going now. Probably Ferrari would have stopped and that would have been it," Ecclestone, 91, told Reuters.

"There's not many of the old-timers floating around now - those that were with the teams when they started.

"You could buy an engine and a gearbox (in those days). You didn't need to have multi, multi-billions and have 1,000 people working for you."

Ecclestone, who took over and ran the Brabham team in the early 1970s, recalled Williams as an old friend who got over life's financial and physical obstacles with charm and determination.

"Frank was a little bit special as a person. And that sort of showed in the way he kept going," he said.

"Things were never really bad as far as Frank was concerned, he never complained about things. He got on with things the best way he could...

"He'd talk about whatever and then just before he went, he'd say, 'I wonder if you could help me? Do you think you could lend me £2,500? I'll pay you back in 10 days.'