Key figure skating event hit by Covid fears
Figure skating's Grand Prix final was thrown into doubt nine days before the Osaka event, as Japan closed its borders to all non-resident foreigners on Tuesday over concerns about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.
The International Skating Union's Grand Prix final is seen as a key step on the road to the Winter Olympics, with the Beijing Games set for Feb 4-20.
"We will follow the instructions of the Sports Agency but we haven't heard anything new yet," an official at the Japan Skating Federation said, when asked if foreign skaters would be allowed to enter the country. - REUTERS
