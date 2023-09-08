Race routes announced for Dec 1-3 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

The 2023 edition of the Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore will see new routes that will end at the National Stadium.

New routes for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) were announced on Friday, with the races ending at the National Stadium after starting at the F1 Pit Building.

In previous years, the finish line was at The Float @ Marina Bay, which is undergoing redevelopment to become NS Square.

The SCSM marathon and half marathon on Sunday (Dec 3) will take runners past landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Sports Hub.

The half marathon will have a new return route after splitting from the marathon, allowing for supporters and spectators to cheer on participants along the roads of the Esplanade and Suntec area.

Like the half marathon, Saturday’s (Dec 2) 5km and 10km events will be full road races, while the marathon’s route also includes East Coast Park.

There will also be a kids dash, a 650m race at F1 Pit Building on Friday (Dec 1) for children under 12.

This year’s SCSM will also see the return of the International Elite Race and National Championship, which were both dropped from the 2022 edition.

Singapore marathoner Soh Rui Yong said he finds the new route “refreshing”, adding: “I am still working on my plans for the rest of the year, but I am aiming to go below 2:34:00 and run the fastest marathon time set in Singapore at SCSM. It would be a tough challenge but no better stage to do it than the SCSM National Championship.”

Spectators will be able to catch the action at various vantage spots along the route. Notable locations include Gardens by the Bay, East Coast Park and Marina Boulevard.

Details on the new racing routes can be found here.